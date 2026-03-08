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Westrum is UMD spring graduate

Mon, 08/03/2026 - 9:26am admin

Local student graduate from U of M Duluth

University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Announces graduates for Spring Semester 2026


 Kaylee Westrum, Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc of Clearbrook was a spring graduate.

The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Duluth has announced its list of spring semester 2026 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring semester 2026.

 

About UMD                                                                                                                                                                                  

One of five campuses that comprise the University of Minnesota, the University of Minnesota Duluth integrates liberal education, research, creative activity, and public engagement and prepares students to thrive as lifelong learners and globally engaged citizens. With an enrollment of nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the Duluth campus offers 87 undergraduate and post-baccalaureate degrees, and graduate programs in more than 24 different fields. See UMD’s Land Acknowledgement statement. Visit d.umn.edu.

 

 

 

Richards Publishing

P.O. Box 159
239 2nd Ave
Gonvick, MN 56644
Telephone: (218) 487-5225
email: richards@gvtel.com

 

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