Valdez graduates from St. Olaf

Local students are named 2026 graduates from St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. - The following local students was named Class of 2026 graduates from St. Olaf College. To graduate, students must have completed the equivalent of 35 credits through a combination of full-credit and fractional-credit courses.

Oklee, Madeline Inda Valdez, Bachelor of Arts, Kinesiology, Psychology

St. Olaf develops individuals of action and substance who will shape the world. We aim to help students discover their strengths, explore their passions, and launch their futures. St. Olaf is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks. We offer more than 5,000 experiential learning opportunities are available each year for students to test out opportunities and learn new skills to be prepared for life after graduation. Ninety-five percent of recent graduates are employed, in graduate school, or engaged in full-time service work. St. Olaf is committed to meeting the demonstrated financial need of every student with 99 percent of students receiving scholarships or grants. Visit stolaf.edu.