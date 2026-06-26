UMD Duluth Dean's List

University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Announces Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2026

DULUTH, Minn. (June 24, 2026) - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2026. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

The four colleges within UMD are:College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS); College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP); Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) and Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

About UMD One of five campuses that comprise the University of Minnesota, the University of Minnesota Duluth integrates liberal education, research, creative activity, and public engagement and prepares students to thrive as lifelong learners and globally engaged citizens. With an enrollment of nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the Duluth campus offers 87 undergraduate and post-baccalaureate degrees, and graduate programs in more than 24 different fields. See UMD’s Land Acknowledgement statement. Visit d.umn.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE, PLAN(S)

Clearbrook, MN

Kaylee Westrum, senior, Education & Human Service Pro, Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Logan Westrum, senior, Education & Human Service Pro, Pre Teaching Social Studies

Gonvick, MN

Emma Nybo, sophomore, Education & Human Service Pro, Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

Red Lake Falls, MN

Elizabeth Lytle, sophomore, Education & Human Service Pro, Communication Sci/Disord BASc