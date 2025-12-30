Truck accident

Accident on December 30, 2025, MN Hwy 32 near milepost 112, EXCEL TWP, Marshall County. District Thief River Falls with Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

3200 Thief River Falls. Description: The Freightliner tractor truck and trailer was northbound on MN Hwy 32 when it left the road and rolled on its side and struck milepost 112. The Road conditions were snow and ice. Outside agencies: Marshall CSO, Thief River Falls Ambulance. 2024 Freightliner Tractor Truck driven by Liban Liban Hassanadan, age 29, San Diego, CA, USA.Passenger was Hamada Abdi, age 26, Minneapolis.