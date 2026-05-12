There is a difference

It felt as though we were living out in real-time an episode of the TV series, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” In one show, Raymond signs his parents up for “Fruit of the Month Club.” After the first box arrived, they were overwhelmed, not knowing what to do with it all! “No, Raymond! Stop!” That was the plea deal, and that’s exactly how we felt after receiving a gift that kept on giving this past year—all year long!

As we opened our gift via e-mail, we were introduced to a subscription. At first glance, it looked fun. The concept was simple. Each week we would receive one question, and our response to it would be saved. Then, at the end of the year, after we’d written exactly 52 responses, they would be bound as a generational keepsake in the form of a book so others could read all about it.

That’s how 2025 began, and that’s how it ended. As the questions rolled in, we checked in with one another. “Did you do your question this week?” Inevitably, we’d give one of two responses. It was either with an exhale of achievement, “YES!” Or, merely an exhale of “No, but I will!”

Pausing to write meaningful thoughts about our past was the goal as each of us was gifted a different question for the week. January, February, and March melded memories from the past. One thought would lead to another, and soon, like wool being spun into yarn, it was all mixed together bringing warmth to the soul.

As the months wore on, we began to feel a tad weary. Keeping our stories from the other, wasn’t all that easy and we became aware that the length of each story was beginning to shorten. One evening, as I peeked at his writing, I noticed one question which was the same as mine. The question read, “Did you have any nicknames growing up?” I clicked on his response.

It read: “I did not have any nicknames growing up.” End of story! I couldn’t resist asking. “Why didn’t you just delete the story if you had nothing to say?” He had no answer, but with a shrug, shrugged it off. Although having the exact same answer as he, I went on to explain in detail how much I’d wished for one.

You see, there was a teacher who had asked some of the students to go up to the blackboard and place our names on it. Then, under our names, we were to add any and all nicknames we had been given. Each and every other student at the board had several endearing names they’d been given. In that moment, I so wanted to be someone else!

Story or no story behind the nicknames, it’s all His story and it got me to thinking about His nicknames: Adonai, Messiah, Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews, Abba, Father, Immanuel, Lamb of God, Bread of Life, Living Stone, Light of the World, King of Kings, Lord of Lords, Son of Man, Author and Finisher of our Faith—to name a few.

I suppose it’s not so bad to long for a few nicknames behind our name—so long as it’s Jesus we long to imitate. In His name we pray. Amen.