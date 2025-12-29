Theology in the Trenches

Making the Uncomfortable Comfortable

“My job is to make you uncomfortable. As you get better, the uncomfortable will become comfortable.” That’s what the coach said to the young basketball player standing before him. Her hippity-hop to the basket was developing some poor habits early on, and as she was determined to keep up with big sister, it needed correcting. Now, two years later after putting into practice that which was taught, the uncomfortable is beginning to become comfortable.

At first, she didn’t seem all that interested in the sport, but as she loved making friends, she couldn’t resist being among the throngs upon the court. Cartwheels in the hallways between games, dashes to the concession stand, and hanging out with buddies made it all worthwhile. Never mind the extra baskets needing to be completed during the off season didn’t seem all that important—with a little encouragement, they were.

Once the team gathered anew the following season, she was pumped. What had been taught contributed to the team. Enjoyment of the game was seen upon her face, and she was happy.

What were the tips given to the little wanna be sportster? What was the wisdom passed down?

If you don’t push yourself, you’ll never get better.

Look at the prize (the basket).

If your form is bad, you’ll have trouble.

Use your vision.

You will have to make mistakes if you want to get better.

Jump to the target, not away from it.

From College, to Jr. High, to Elementary, it’s all the same basics.

Don’t use too much of your own power.

It’s not hoping that what you are doing will work. It’s knowledge of the foundation.

Study perfect form, and follow.

What her mentor taught was not only received but practiced. Is there room for improvement? Yes, and there always will be in every area of life. You see, there are growth spurts we all must go through. There will be times of dryness as well as lack of interest altogether. Sometimes out of sheer laziness, we pass on that which needs tending or mending.

Spiritually speaking, perhaps a few of these tips are worth practicing.

Jump to the target while staying focused on “the prize” which is the foundation we follow. Even as mistakes are made, we push on towards the goal as it is not our doing but His. In other words, “I press on towards the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. Brethren join in imitating me, and mark those who so walk” (Phil. 3:14, 17). Amen.