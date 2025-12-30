Statement from Essentia Health re: City of Fosston

Editors and reporters:

Here is a statement from Essentia Health regarding comments made by Fosston Mayor Jim Offerdahl during a Fosston City Council meeting in mid-December, which can be attributed to an Essentia spokesperson:

“Essentia Health’s commitment to Fosston and the surrounding communities is unwavering. For the mayor to suggest otherwise is misleading and irresponsible. It has needlessly created confusion for some of our patients, who have reached out to inquire about the status of their appointments and the care they rely on.

“Essentia expects to serve this region well into the future, which is why we continue to invest in our care team, our campus and the community. We’re grateful for the trust patients place in us every day.”

Situation update: The City of Fosston wants Essentia to go back to arbitration. While we don’t feel that is necessary after an independent arbitration panel already sided with Essentia in 2024, there is nonetheless a hearing scheduled for Feb. 5 to determine next steps.

