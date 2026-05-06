Proposed Construction in Polk County for 2026

According to the Polk County Highway Department, the following County Roads will be under Construction during the 2026 construction season.

CSAH 22 - Bituminous Overlay located from TH 92 at Gully, MN to North County Line

CSAH 8 - Bituminous Overlay located from CSAH 30 at McIntosh, MN to North County Line

CSAH 22 - Bituminous Overlay located from TH 220, 9.0 miles north of East Grand Forks, MN to North County Line

SCAH 40 - Grading, Culverts and Aggregate Surfacing located from South County Line to CSAH 1, 1.0 mile west of Winger, MN

CSAH 74 - Bituminous Overlay located from CSAH 2, ½ mile north of Gully, MN to East County Line

The public is asked to avoid these construction projects by utilizing alternate routes of travel if possible. The traveling public's cooperation during this construction will be appreciated.

Anyone requesting further information should contact the Polk County Highway Department in Crookston at 281-3952.