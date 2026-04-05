Polk County Sheriff’s Office accident report

From: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Re: ICR 26-373

On 5/3/26 at approximately 2131 hrs the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of Polk County Road 4 and 460th St SE, Lengby.

Responding units located an injured male upon arrival.

A 2005 Harley Davidson driven by 32-year old Nicholas Rood from Fosston, MN was northbound on County Road 4 when it entered the ditch causing the motorcycle to roll.

Nicholas Rood was the only occupant on the motorcycle and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to Riverview Hospital in Crookston and later to Altru hospital in Grand Forks for non-life threatening injuries.

Rood was cited for 4th Degree DWI.

Assisting agencies were the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Tribal PD, Minnesota State Patrol, Mahnomen Health Center Ambulance and Essentia Health.

No further information will be released at this time.

Phone: (218) 281-0431

Emergency Dial 911