Scholarship recipients to be honored at Northland Community & Technical College Foundation Spring Scholarship Ceremonies

Over $260,000 in scholarships awarded at both Northland campuses.

Seth Senn, McIntosh, Charles Richards Law Enforcement Endowment Scholarship

Ashley Goldsmith, Fosston, Sylvia Jenson LPN Memorial Scholarship and Hartz Foundation Scholarship

Thor Henrickson, Goodridge, Hartz Foundation Scholarship

Eva Hurlburt, Goodridge, Northland-TRF Employee Scholarship, Gerald & Marilyn Wigness Music Scholarship and Technical Student Senate Scholarship

Lydia Nelson, Goodridge, Golden Pioneers Scholarship and Hartz Foundation Scholarship

Aurimy Olson, Oklee, Northern State Bank

Alette Peterson, Oklee, Frances McLachlan Memorial Scholarship

Carli Prickett, Oklee, Gene & Gretchen Beito Endowment Scholarship

Gunnar Sandeen, Oklee, Gene & Gretchen Beito Endowment Scholarship, Lowell & Marge Swenson Renewals and Hartz Foundation Scholarship

Christopher Foty, Red Lake Falls, Duane Brown Memorial Scholarship and Hartz Foundation Scholarship

Cody Hanson, Red Lake Falls, Red Lake Electric Co-op Scholarship

Anneke Lacina, Red Lake Falls, Cota Family Scholarship

Josie Iverson, Winger, Lowell & Marge Swenson Renewals and Management Education Scholarship