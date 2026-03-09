Over $260,000 in scholarships awarded at both Northland campuses.
Scholarship recipients to be honored at Northland Community & Technical College Foundation Spring Scholarship Ceremonies
Over $260,000 in scholarships awarded at both Northland campuses.
Seth Senn, McIntosh, Charles Richards Law Enforcement Endowment Scholarship
Ashley Goldsmith, Fosston, Sylvia Jenson LPN Memorial Scholarship and Hartz Foundation Scholarship
Thor Henrickson, Goodridge, Hartz Foundation Scholarship
Eva Hurlburt, Goodridge, Northland-TRF Employee Scholarship, Gerald & Marilyn Wigness Music Scholarship and Technical Student Senate Scholarship
Lydia Nelson, Goodridge, Golden Pioneers Scholarship and Hartz Foundation Scholarship
Aurimy Olson, Oklee, Northern State Bank
Alette Peterson, Oklee, Frances McLachlan Memorial Scholarship
Carli Prickett, Oklee, Gene & Gretchen Beito Endowment Scholarship
Gunnar Sandeen, Oklee, Gene & Gretchen Beito Endowment Scholarship, Lowell & Marge Swenson Renewals and Hartz Foundation Scholarship
Christopher Foty, Red Lake Falls, Duane Brown Memorial Scholarship and Hartz Foundation Scholarship
Cody Hanson, Red Lake Falls, Red Lake Electric Co-op Scholarship
Anneke Lacina, Red Lake Falls, Cota Family Scholarship
Josie Iverson, Winger, Lowell & Marge Swenson Renewals and Management Education Scholarship