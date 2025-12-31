NWMAC Traveling Art Exhibit area towns

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council (NWMAC) sponsors an annual Traveling Art Exhibit, which visits northwest Minnesota communities throughout the year. This exhibit includes 14 original pieces of art by regional adult and student artists, chosen from works submitted for our annual juried exhibit. The exhibit is currently at the Godel Public Library in Warren until February 3. Please stop by to see these works of art during library hours. Some of these pieces of art are for sale. Please reach out to the Arts Council with questions about the exhibit.

The 2025-2026 Artists and Artwork:

Lucille Nelson, Argyle, “Waiting to be Restored” (Acrylic Painting)

Andy Hall, Climax "Rose Leaves” (Photography)

Paulette Christianson, Badger, “Serene” (Pastel Painting)

Dennis Kinkead, Hallock, “Where Are You Guys Going?” (Watercolor Painting) (Merit)

Dennis Lee, Red Lake Falls, “Water Tower” (Acrylic Painting)

Alicia Spilde, Karlstad, “Dreams” (Mixed Media)

Jessica Lundeen, Thief River Falls “Bee’s Marigold” (Acrylic Painting) (3rd Place)

Melody Voeltz, Lancaster, “Field Bunny” (Watercolor Painting) Lancaster School Student 2nd Place

Daniel Jones, Crookston, “Retro Modern” (Ink Print) Crookston School

Josiah Sjothun, Ada, “Chevette” (Sculpture) Ada-Borup-West High School

Alyssa Foster, Thief River Falls, “One Act Matters” (Drawing) TRF School Student 1st Place

Kaytlyn Knutson, Red Lake Falls, “Masquerade” (Acrylic Painting) Red Lake Falls School

Anthony Lucio, Red Lake Falls, “Bridge From My Window” (Mixed Media) Red Lake Falls School

Addison Severts, Grygla, “Serenity” (Sculpture) Grygla School Student 3rd Place

The 2025-2026 Traveling Exhibit Schedule*:May 8 to June 26 Red Lake Falls Public Library, Red Lake Falls

June 26 to August 5 Thief River Falls Public Library, Thief River Falls

August 5 to September 23 Roseau Public Library, Roseau

September 23 to November 12 Hallock Public Library, Hallock

November 20 to December 18 Ada Public Library, Ada

December 18 to February 3, 2026 Godel Public Library, Warren

February 3, 2026 to Mid-March Annual Exhibit TBD** Sorenson Gallery, Aurora Center for the Arts, Fosston

*The start and end dates at each location are approximate, depending on weather, venue hours and other circumstances that may occur to prohibit travel. For specific library hours, please contact each location before planning your visit, especially if you are planning on bringing a group.

**Tentatively scheduled

For more information about the Traveling Exhibit or our other exhibits look to our website at www.NWArtsCouncil.org, call our office at (218)-745-8886 or contact Trey at treyeverettcreates@gmail.com or NWArtsCouncil@gmail.com.

Kristin Eggerling

Promotions Specialist