North Country Nuggets

Fireworks Safety and Picnic Food Safety

Fireworks are a popular way to celebrate holidays and special events, but they can cause serious injuries and fires if not used properly. Following basic safety guidelines can help keep everyone safe.

Fireworks Safety Tips: Always read and follow the instructions on fireworks packaging. Never allow young children to handle or ignite fireworks. Keep a bucket of water, garden hose, or fire extinguisher nearby. Light fireworks one at a time and move away quickly after lighting them. Never point at or throw fireworks at another person and keep spectators at a safe distance. Do not attempt to relight a malfunctioning firework. Avoid using fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings, vehicles, dry grass, and other flammable materials. Soak used fireworks in water before placing them in the trash.

Sparklers are not toys. Although many people think they are harmless, they can burn at temperatures of up to 2,000°F—hot enough to melt some metals. Children can suffer serious burns from sparklers, so adult supervision is essential.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a professional fireworks show conducted by trained experts.

Picnics are a great way to enjoy the outdoors, but warm temperatures can allow harmful bacteria to grow quickly in food. Following a few simple food safety practices can help prevent foodborne illness.

Before the picnic: Wash your hands thoroughly before preparing food. Clean fruits and vegetables under running water. Keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate. Marinate foods in the refrigerator, not on the counter, and pack perishable foods in an insulated cooler with plenty of ice or frozen gel packs.

Keep foods cold: Maintain cold foods at 40°F or below. Store coolers in the shade whenever possible and keep the lid closed. Use a separate cooler for drinks to reduce the number of times the food cooler is opened.

Cook food safely: Cook meat thoroughly using a food thermometer. Keep raw meat separate from cooked food and never place cooked food on a plate that previously held raw meat.

Watch the time: Do not leave perishable food out for more than 2 hours. If the outdoor temperature is 90°F or higher, refrigerate or return food to a cooler within 1 hour. Discard foods that have been left out too long.

Choose picnic-friendly foods: Good options include fresh fruits and vegetables, whole-grain crackers, nuts and seeds, and other shelf-stable snacks.

Practice good hand hygiene: Wash your hands with soap and water before eating or handling food or use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

When in doubt, throw it out: If you're unsure whether a food is still safe to eat, it is best to discard it. Food poisoning can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever.

A little planning can help ensure your picnic is fun, delicious, and safe for everyone.

Submitted by: North Country Community Health Services and Beltrami County Community Health Services- www.ncchb.org or www.co.beltrami.mn.us/services/public-health/ or find us on Facebook-North Country Community Health Services

(Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard and Lake of the Woods Public Health)