North Country Health Nuggets

January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month. Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of your eye called the optic nerve. Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness making early detection vital to slow or prevent further damage.

It's often referred to as a "silent thief of sight" with no early symptoms. Half of those affected don't know they have it.

Glaucoma is most common in those over 60 and people of African American descent. Diabetes, high blood pressure can also increase your chances of developing glaucoma. Knowing your family eye health history is important when screening for glaucoma as it can run in families. As with so many conditions; exercise, a healthy diet, and avoiding smoking all support eye health.

Scheduling regular comprehensive eye exams that include a dilated eye exam is the best way to protect your vision from glaucoma, especially if you are at higher risk. Increased eye pressure can cause glaucoma and may lead to symptoms such as loss of peripheral vision, blind spots, or, in severe cases, sudden vision loss.

Angle-closure glaucoma is a medical emergency. The outer edge of the iris (the colored part of your eye) blocks fluid from draining out of the front of the eye. The fluid builds up quickly, causing a sudden increase in eye pressure. If it’s not treated, angle-closure glaucoma can cause blindness in just a few days. The symptoms occur suddenly and some symptoms are intense eye pain, upset stomach, red eye and blurry vision. Don’t ignore these signs even if you’ve had a dilated eye exam within the year.

What can you do to treat glaucoma? Doctors use different types of treatment for glaucoma, including medicines (usually eye drops), laser treatment, and surgery. If you have glaucoma, it’s important to start treatment right away. Treatment won’t undo any damage to your vision, but it can stop it from getting worse.

If you have glaucoma, talk over your options with your doctor. While glaucoma is a serious disease, treatment works well. If your doctor prescribes medicine, be sure to take it every day. Tell your doctor if your treatment causes side effects. See your doctor for regular check-ups. If you’re having trouble with everyday activities because of your vision loss, ask your doctor about vision rehabilitation services or devices that could help. Encourage family members to get checked for glaucoma, since it can run in families. For more information visit mayo clinic.com and search glaucoma. (12-2025) Glaucoma Awareness Month | National Eye Institute

