Friends, Some big news from the Capitol. This week, the Minnesota House advanced two major priorities I’ve been fighting for since I got to St. Paul: cracking down on fraud in state government and bringing more accountability to public assistance programs. The House passed the Office of Inspector General bill, which is a major step forward in the fight against fraud in Minnesota. For too long, taxpayers have watched scandal after scandal unfold while state leaders offered excuses after the money was already gone. That has become a pattern in this state, and it needs to end. We deserve a government that takes fraud seriously, asks hard questions before problems spiral out of control, and has the tools to hold agencies accountable when they fail to protect taxpayer dollars. Most of all, we deserve a government that responds to the rampant fraud in kind. We need to be sincere in our efforts and finally put an end to criminals stealing from honest Minnesotans. To do that, we need the authority that can get that done. Since I got to St. Paul, I’ve pushed for a stronger and more independent watchdog that can investigate fraud, follow the facts, and help restore trust in state government. This bill is an important step in that effort. Fraud is not a victimless problem. Every dollar stolen or misused is a dollar that cannot be used for roads, schools, public safety, veterans, seniors, or families who actually need help. It also damages public trust, and after years of mismanagement, that trust has been badly shaken. I’m glad this bill passed, but passing it is only the beginning. Minnesotans have heard enough promises about oversight. Now they need to see results. That means follow-through, accountability, and a willingness to confront problems honestly instead of waiting until another scandal makes headlines or until it’s finally politically convenient for you or your party to address it. The House also passed the Health Bill on Thursday after a long debate on the floor, and it included some very important reforms for Minnesota. Most notably, the bill brings Minnesota into conformity with President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and includes Medicaid work and community engagement requirements for those able to do so. That is a major win. Republicans have been fighting for Medicaid work requirements for more than a decade because we believe public assistance should be sustainable, responsible, and focused on the people who truly need it. Minnesotans are generous people, and we want to help those in our community when they’re going through a difficult time. But, for able-bodied adults who can work, volunteer, or participate in their communities, it is entirely reasonable to have basic expectations attached to taxpayer-funded benefits. It’s basic respect for those who pay into these systems. Another important thing to note is that this bill ensures we keep our federal funding. Failing to act would have put our state in a terrible position, but some Democrats seemed more interested in opposing anything connected to President Trump than in protecting Minnesota taxpayers. That, unfortunately, is of no surprise to me and probably many of you either. If we refused to conform to federal law, the likely result would be lost funding, penalties, and pressure from Democrats to raise taxes on Minnesotans to fill their self-inflicted budget hole. I am not interested in making taxpayers pay more because politicians in St. Paul want to play political games. By passing this, we also earn some savings as well, with an estimated $2 million in the first year and $100 million in the second year. We still help real constituents, including children with disabilities, physical therapists, and families dealing with mortuary services, proving we can protect important services while actually delivering on basic accountability and fiscal responsibility placed back into the system. Taxpayers deserve a government that respects their money, protects public resources, and takes accountability seriously. I believe there’s still more to be done on this issue, and I’ll continue working on this until the average Minnesotan no longer winces at the thought of paying their state taxes. Have a great weekend, Bidal