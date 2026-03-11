Minnesota news

Police have confirmed that the 9-year-old girl has been found safe.

St. Paul PD said the girl went missing after being last seen on the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

She was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, gray sweatpants, possibly a purple coat, and purple Allstar shoes.

Black Hawk

With over 7 million albums sold and hits like “Goodbye Says It All,” “Every Once in a While” and “There You Have It,” BlackHawk helped shape the sound of 90s country with rich harmonies and emotionally charged lyrics that still resonate with fans today.

Founding members Henry Paul and Dave Robbins continue to carry the torch, honoring their late bandmate Van Stephenson with dynamic live shows that blend iconic favorites and powerful new music. This one-night-only concert promises a moving tribute to their legacy and a high-energy celebration of their timeless sound.

They will be at Shooting Star Casino on Friday, March 20.

Beltrami County GOP backs 3 incumbents during endorsing convention

Beltrami County GOP delegates endorsed three incumbents by unanimous vote: Minnesota House 2A Rep. Bidal Duran, Minnesota House 2B Rep. Matt Bliss and Minnesota District 2 Sen. Steve Green.

Wynonna Judd, Melissa Etheridge booked for outdoor gig in Minnesota

A co-headlining tour will bring Grammy-winning legends Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd to Minnesota this summer.

The singer-songwriters have announced the dates for their “Raised on Radio Tour,” which includes a stop at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on July 5.

Xcel Energy is responding to an oil leak at its nuclear plant along the Mississippi River in Monticello.

Crews testing equipment as part of ongoing maintenance work at the Xcel Energy Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant discovered Tuesday that about 200 gallons of oil had leaked from a motor that helps circulate water through the plant for cooling, due to the failure of a component that keeps the motor’s lubricating oil separate from the cooling water, the company said.

“Our teams immediately isolated the equipment from the water supply and notified federal, state and local governments of this event,” Xcel said in a statement shared with Wright County.

Police chief questioned

Members of the community are criticizing the Minneapolis Police Department for not doing enough to protect residents from federal immigration agents during Operation Metro Surge.

During a Community Commission on Police Oversight meeting Monday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara spoke about the department’s response to the 12-week operation, and he answered questions from commissioners.

Man killed in Otter Tail County fire

The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed a house fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, March 6.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man has been identified as 66-year-old Joseph Thomas Miller. Authorities say Miller was the owner of the home and was the only occupant at the time of the fire. The home is located in the 37000 Block of Highway 74, northwest of Wadena. No foul play is believed to be involved. The home is a total loss.

The fire is being investigated by Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.