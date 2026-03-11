Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life – Chapter 45 Monthly Meeting

The monthly meeting of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, Chapter 45, will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fosston.

All interested individuals are welcome to attend and learn more about the work of the local chapter.

For additional information, please contact Eileen Hegg at 218-563-3152.