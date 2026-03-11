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Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life – Chapter 45 Monthly Meeting

Wed, 03/11/2026 - 2:42pm admin

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life – Chapter 45 Monthly Meeting

The monthly meeting of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, Chapter 45, will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fosston.

All interested individuals are welcome to attend and learn more about the work of the local chapter.

For additional information, please contact Eileen Hegg at 218-563-3152.

 

Richards Publishing

P.O. Box 159
239 2nd Ave
Gonvick, MN 56644
Telephone: (218) 487-5225
email: richards@gvtel.com

 

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