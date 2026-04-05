Legislative Update Friends, We’re approaching the final two weeks of session, and we still have a lot to get done. At this point, the priority should be simple. Stay focused on Affordability, Stopping Fraud, and Improving the Safety of our Schools. This week put a spotlight on an issue that hasn’t gone away. Fraud in Minnesota’s public programs. Federal agents carried out search warrants at 22 locations tied to large-scale abuse of taxpayer-funded services. In several cases, the same individuals were billing across multiple programs and bringing in millions of dollars. Under the current system, this didn't raise any alarms for government officials. This is something that has been a Republican sticking point for years, and it’s why I’ve continued to support efforts that strengthen accountability, improve enforcement, and give investigators the tools they need to stop it. There are proposals moving that would help address this. One would ensure that stolen taxpayer dollars are paid back. Another would create an independent Office of Inspector General with the authority to investigate and follow through. These are straightforward steps that would go a long way toward restoring trust in how these programs are managed. During the Governor’s final State of the State address, he continued to downplay the issues facing Minnesotans. The fraud crisis is a big one, but so are the economic realities and affordability challenges that have come from his party’s expansive tax policies, which have placed Minnesota among the worst in the nation. All of that so they can continue to fund programs that, at times, appear to simply put money in the pockets of fraudsters while offering services to struggling Minnesotans on the side. He offered feel-good rhetoric that does not match reality. That may play well in the metropolitan area, where there is more focus on optics than outcomes, but it hurts the state as a whole. Another issue that came up this week is the continued push for higher taxes. While Minnesotans are struggling to afford their lives and raise families under the current tax burden, House Democrats continue to unapologetically push for more. Just this week, a Democrat member referred to their approach as “tax warfare.” The same can be said of their comments around “eat the rich”. These simple, flashy slogans sound good to those frustrated with the system, but they play out very differently in reality. Take the situation in New York. Their mayor campaigned on similar ideas, promising expansive services and saying a small group of people would cover the cost. Whether or not people are leaving, what we do know is that the numbers don't add up. They're running out of money, and those promises are proving to be impossible. Managing a state, or even a city, is not a gimmick. It requires tough decisions, especially when it comes to confronting harsh realities. Minnesota’s businesses, job creators, and entrepreneurs are already under pressure, and many are starting to look at neighboring states that offer a more stable and affordable environment. Piling on additional taxes only makes that decision easier. We should be focused on easing that burden instead of adding to it. That’s where my focus will stay. Public Safety We passed the Public Safety Policy bill this week with a number of provisions focused on accountability and strengthening our system. This includes expanding subpoena authority for fraud investigations so law enforcement can better track and stop abuse of taxpayer-funded programs. The bill also requires mandatory inspections and public reporting for correctional facilities, along with added security audits and oversight of state prisons. We also updated criminal statutes to address retail theft, identity theft, and coercion. These are issues that continue to impact communities across the state and need to be taken seriously. Additional provisions include prohibiting absentee ballots for incarcerated individuals and raising the legal age for kratom to 21. These are steps aimed at improving oversight, strengthening enforcement, and making sure our public safety system is working the way it should. With the limited time left, my focus is on doing the job I was sent here to do without placing additional financial burdens on Minnesotan's looking for relief. There’s still a path to get that work done, but it will take a willingness of legislators from both parties to confront the tough realities we face. As always, please continue to reach out with your thoughts. It’s an honor to represent you in St. Paul. Have a great weekend, Bidal