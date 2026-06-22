I called a friend today. Her voice enveloped me like rays of sunshine piercing the soul. The words she spoke offered wisdom needed. Each one spoken filled parched portions deep within.

Her soul has been fed, and thus, she can feed. Tenderly she tends to those whom God sends upon her pathway—reviving. I speak nary a word, yet she knows. Somehow, in her tenderness, she knows exactly what needs to be said. I take notes. In no particular order, I now share with you.

I go to my quiet space to let God love me. People say you can go anywhere to pray. But I like to go to the chapel to be with Him. I just sit and let Him love me.

Sometimes we can over analyze what we should do. When the Spirit leads—just go. Otherwise, it becomes all about me and my ego rather than about Jesus.

Don’t measure or compare your faith to others. Acknowledge it and live from your own being without measuring or comparing it with that of others. Measuring or comparing—are not a good place to be.

Everyone offers perspective on measuring and comparing ourselves with others. There was a man from a nearby fishery who came to speak one day. He had people come upon the stage to help his audience visualize the message. He asked, “What can little Mary here do to make herself more like Suzie here? Mary doesn’t have to compare herself to Suzie—she just needs to live in her own beautiful space from which she’s been given.”

As we age, don’t put the mask on. Live from a deeper reality. Let that deeper reality settle in. Share authenticity.

When I visit people in care facilities, I remind them of two things—just two.

You’ll always be safe here. You’ll always be loved.

I tell my friends that when they are struggling throughout the day in their spaces where they now live, to picture themselves resting in the lap of Jesus. So, if you wake up in the lap of Jesus, how wonderful. Just lie in bed and picture yourself in his lap.

You’ll always be loved first and foremost, by the one who loves you first and foremost.

Prayer isn’t just about uttering words. Resting prayer is resting in the lap of our Father. It’s a nesting prayer.

There was a story once told by an old Abbot, the head of the monastery. A young monk came up to the Abbot and said, “I see brother Peter falling asleep all the time in prayer. What should I do?” The wise Abbot replied, “Give him your knee and let him rest his head upon it.”

If your intent is to pray, and you fall asleep while praying, your intention did not go away. The desire is not gone. My heart and mind will keep praying even if my eyes fall asleep.

My friend offered perspective. May we reflect His peace so others might see themselves loved through the eyes of Christ. “Peace, I leave with you; my peace I give to you—not as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” (John 14:27). Amen.