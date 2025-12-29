Honoring Those Lost and Not Forgotten

Last year, Lexie Lofgren of WildheartLeads, began an annual WildheartLeads offering rooted in remembrance—honoring our loved ones who are lost, yet never forgotten. This offering came to life during the same year Lexie lost her last living grandparent, “Nanny.” Grief has a way of quietly reshaping us, and as she came to terms with her own loss, she found inspiration in creating a space where love and memory could continue to live on. This takes place the Friday before Christmas each year.

When the opportunity arose for Lexie to decorate a Christmas tree at the Clearwater County History Center during the Festival of Trees, it felt like the perfect invitation. The holidays can amplify the ache of missing someone, and Lexie wanted to create a place where that love could be expressed rather than tucked away. She invited anyone carrying the memory of a loved one to create an ornament in their honor and add it to the WildheartLeads tree.

Each ornament became more than a decoration. Lexie was deeply moved by this years contributions. Every ornament reflected the courage it takes to remember, to honor, and to love openly-even in grief. The tree stands as a collective reminder that remembrance is a connection, and that those we lost remain part of us through these memories we carry forward. Lexie looks forward to continuing this annual WildheartLeads tradition-holding space to remember the memories.