Honor rolls from Bemidji State and Northwest Technical
Local students earned Spring 2026
Dean's List honors at Northwest Technical College
BEMIDJI, Minn. (June 22, 2026) - The students listed below have earned Dean's List honors at Northwest Technical College for the Spring 2026 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, NTC students must enroll in at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. A total of 137 students earned Spring 2026 Dean's List honors from NTC.
Northwest Technical College is a member of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Bagley, MN - Ashley Bushie, Jakob Dukek, Kaydence Jorgenson, Aaliyah Spottedthunder
Clearbrook, MN - Nathanael Kerr
Local students earned Spring 2026
President's Honor Roll at Bemidji State University
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Jun. 22, 2026) - The students listed below have earned President's Honor Roll at Bemidji State University for the Spring 2026 semester.
To be eligible for the BSU President's Honor Roll, students must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 for the semester and be enrolled in at least 12 credits of coursework. Of these 417 students, some have received this distinction multiple times.
Located in Bemidji, Minn., Bemidji State University is a member of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State. Learn more at bemidjistate.edu.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, TIMES ON LIST
Bagley, MN - Andrew Agnes, 4; Matthew Congrave, 4; Carson Erickson, 1; Cherie Keith, 1; Evan Lafond, 6; Nora Stout, 2
Clearbrook, MN - Aleeyah Molden, 1
Gonvick, MN - Elexis Soderstrom, 1
Leonard, MN - Skylar Ballard, 2
Oklee, MN - Luke Peterson, 2
Local students earned Spring 2026
Deans' List honors at Bemidji State University
BEMIDJI, Minn. (June 22, 2026) - The students listed below have earned Dean's List honors at Bemidji State University for the Spring 2026 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must enroll in at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Of these 604 students, some have received distinctions multiple times.
Located in Bemidji, Minn., Bemidji State University is a member of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State. Learn more at bemidjistate.edu.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, TIMES ON LIST
Bagley, MN - Dylan Bergeson, 5; Eva Christianson, 2; Kaleigh LaFerriere, 1
Makaela LaFerriere, 5; Elias Lafond, 1; Hayley Larson, 1; Brent Murray, 1; Lela Netland, 1
Clearbrook, MN - Cole Anderson, 2; Jarett Stenseng, 2
Leonard, MN - Aliyah Ballard, 2; Addyson Weinert, 1