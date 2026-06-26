Health Nuggets

Back-to-School Readiness

Although school has only been out for a few weeks, now is a great time to focus on your child’s health, safety, and daily routines to help ensure a successful start to the new school year.

Schedule their well-child exam as this is a great way to keep children healthy by providing early identification, diagnosis, and treatment of potential health problems or disabilities. These appointments are also an opportunity to make sure required immunizations are up to date. In addition, children and parents can learn about healthy habits and ways to support lifelong wellness.

Child and Teen Checkups (C&TC) are a benefit for children in Minnesota who are eligible for Medical Assistance. C&TC visits meet health checkup requirements for school, Head Start, WIC, childcare programs, camps, and sports participation physicals. Scheduling these appointments early in the summer allows time for any necessary follow-up care if concerns are identified. These checkups can be completed by your healthcare provider or, in some communities, through your local public health office. Contact your local public health office to learn whether this service is available in your area.

Before your child’s appointment, take time to discuss which after-school activities they would like to participate in. Help them set realistic goals and choose activities that are appropriate for their age while allowing enough unscheduled time for rest, family, and free play. Families often have busy schedules, and talking through expectations together can help create a balanced routine that works for everyone.

Establish healthy sleep habits a week or two before school starts. Shifting bedtime and wake-up times to match the school schedule can make the transition easier and help children stay alert and focused.

Encourage nutritious meals and snacks. A balanced breakfast and healthy lunch provide energy for learning and concentration throughout the day. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and plenty of water while limiting sugary drinks.

Review good hygiene practices with your children, including frequent handwashing, covering coughs and staying home when they are sick.

Discuss school safety. Make sure children know how they will get to and from school, practice safe pedestrian and bicycle habits, and wear a properly fitted helmet when riding a bike or scooter. If they ride the bus, review bus stop safety and emphasize the importance of following the driver’s instructions. Bus drivers are responsible for the safety of all passengers and rely on students’ cooperation to provide a safe ride.

Backpacks should fit properly and be worn with both shoulder straps. A loaded backpack should weigh no more than 10% to 20% of a child’s body weight.

Have conversations with your child about excitement or concerns they may have about returning to school. Maintaining open communication and establishing predictable routines helps reduce anxiety and build confidence.

Create a plan for homework, screen time, and after-school activities. Consistent routines can help children stay organized and manage their time.

With a little preparation, families can help children begin the school year feeling healthy, confident, and ready to learn.

Submitted by: North Country Community Health Services and Beltrami County Community Health Services- www.ncchb.org or www.co.beltrami.mn.us/services/public-health/ or find us on Facebook-North Country Community Health Services

(Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard and Lake of the Wood