Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas offer fun and affordable winter adventures

Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas are ready to welcome visitors for a full season of winter recreation, with opportunities ranging from skiing and snowshoeing to wildlife watching and peaceful candlelit walks. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans to embrace the season by getting outdoors, trying something new, and enjoying the magical beauty that winter brings to parks and trails across the state.

Here are a few favorite outdoor activities to try this winter:

Birdwatching

Winter birding in Minnesota offers a unique opportunity to see species adapted to cold climates and the quiet, leafless landscapes make it easier to spot birds. Several parks offer free winter birding programs, including Itasca, Lake Bemidji, Minneopa, Nerstrand Big Woods, Wild River and William O’Brien state parks. Find details on the Parks and Trails event calendar at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar.

Snowshoeing

Snowshoeing opens up a whole new side of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas. Once the ground freezes and a protective blanket of snow settles in, visitors can roam beyond summer trails to explore quiet backwaters, frozen wetlands and wooded corners that are not accessible in other seasons. Many state parks and recreation areas offer snowshoe rentals for $6 per day. More information about rentals and snowshoe programs, like guided walks and beginner classes, is on the DNR snowshoeing webpage (mndnr.gov/state_parks/snowshoeing.html).

Winter hiking

Hiking is a rewarding way to experience winter landscapes while staying active in colder months. Some state parks have plowed or packed trails; these locations are listed on the DNR winter hiking webpage (mndnr.gov/state_parks/winter_hiking.html). Plus, visitors can attend special winter hiking events, including first day hikes to start off the new year and family-friendly candlelight events.

Ice fishing

Minnesota residents can fish without a fishing license in many Minnesota state parks, and this includes ice fishing. If you’re new to the sport, check out one of the state park ice fishing programs to get tips for a successful fishing trip; details are on the state parks ice fishing webpage (mndnr.gov/state_parks/ice_fishing.html).

Cross-country skiing

Groomed ski trails at 22 state parks give beginners and seasoned skiers alike a smooth, quiet route through forests, prairies and lakeshores. Additional groomed trails are available at some state forests and state trails. Skiers ages 16 or older need a Great Minnesota Ski Pass, which costs $10 per day, $25 per year, or $70 for a three-year pass. Find trails and ski pass information at the DNR cross-country ski webpage (mndnr.gov/skiing) and get the latest trail conditions on the DNR’s snow depth and groomed trail conditions page (mndnr.gov/snow).

Other activities

Learn about even more winter activities on DNR’s winter guide webpage (mndnr.gov/winterguide).

Planning and safety tips

Being prepared is key to making a trip to a state park or recreation area enjoyable and safe.

