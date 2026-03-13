Home / Tri County Canary / News / A Flash of Green

A Flash of Green

Fri, 03/13/2026 - 2:00pm admin

A Flash of Green

By Brad Trom

A flash of green on a day of grey,

When winter’s grip begins to fray.

The fiddle’s cry, a joyful sound,

On this day, no sorrow’s found.

A river runs a viridian hue,

Reflecting skies of hopeful blue.

The shamrock crest, a simple sign,

Of faith and luck, and passing time.

From Dublin’s streets to shores afar,

Beneath the same cold, morning star,

A spirit shared, a hearty cheer,

That echoes softly, year by year.

 

Submitted by: Brad Trom, PO Box 757, Blooming Prairie MN 55917-0757 USA, (507)583-7718  |  trom.brad@gmail.com

 

Richards Publishing

P.O. Box 159
239 2nd Ave
Gonvick, MN 56644
Telephone: (218) 487-5225
email: richards@gvtel.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media