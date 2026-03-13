A Flash of Green
Fri, 03/13/2026 - 2:00pm admin
A Flash of Green
By Brad Trom
A flash of green on a day of grey,
When winter’s grip begins to fray.
The fiddle’s cry, a joyful sound,
On this day, no sorrow’s found.
A river runs a viridian hue,
Reflecting skies of hopeful blue.
The shamrock crest, a simple sign,
Of faith and luck, and passing time.
From Dublin’s streets to shores afar,
Beneath the same cold, morning star,
A spirit shared, a hearty cheer,
That echoes softly, year by year.
Submitted by: Brad Trom, PO Box 757, Blooming Prairie MN 55917-0757 USA, (507)583-7718 | trom.brad@gmail.com