Family Reunions and Tractors

It is that time of year again. Our yearly trip to Iowa for my wife’s family's family reunions. Saturday is the first one in Eagle Grove, Iowa, on my mother-in-law's side. The next day we travel to Massena, Iowa, for the reunion on her father-in-law's side. I have a fun time talking tractors since both sides are Iowa farm families.

The reunion in Eagle Grove is at the farm of Ron and Linda Spangler. This year while there a fellow came by the farm and picked up his model 300 Farmall that he keeps at Ron’s farm. So of course, I had to go visit with him. His name is BIll Krahling. He was picking up the tractor to take it to a tractor ride in another Iowa town. I learned that he was originally from northwestern Iowa. I asked him my usual question, What is the first tractor that you ever drove. His answer was a C Farmall. He grew up on a “Farmall” farm but his dad did have a few other brands.

Another interesting story he told me was the fact that he also was able to take his A Farmall and attend the Mackinac Bridge Tractor Crossing. He said it was a great time. It was a cold day and he was dressed warmly and as his tractor entered the bridge the sun came out and he looked at the bridge in front of him and it looked like a “golden tower!” He was so excited about the ride he wished he would have had time to take out his phone and catch a picture! He said the year he attended over 1100 tractors made the crossing. The Mackinac Bridge Crossing is on my bucket list!

We continued our conversation about other tractor collectors and fun shows and rides. Then his wife came to pick him up. It was a great time to talk tractors! Every year I think the family reunions add a new tractor story to my repertoire. Thanks for the visit Bill, hope the ride was a great time!.

How about a little Tractor Trivia!

1.The Farmall 300 was built from 1954-________.

A)1955 B)1956 C)1957 D)1958

2. The 300 was built at the IH factory in __________________.

A)Chicago, Illinois B) Milwaukee, WI C) Rock Island, Illinois D) Racine, WIsconsin

3. The 300 replaced the model _________ Farmall.

4. The 300 had a _____ cylinder engine that was rated to run at 1750 rpms.

5. The model 300 tractors came with a 5 speed transmission, but some had 10 speeds. How is that possible?

ANSWERS: 1. B. 1956 2. C. Rock Island, Illinois 3. It replaced the Model Super H 4. The 300 has a 4 cylinder engine. 5. An option was the Torque Amplifier giving each of the speeds 2 options hence 10 forward speeds.

