Early detection leads to happy outcome for Fosston nurse

National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month:

Jennifer Beckman made significant changes to her diet and overall lifestyle after nearly succumbing to a brain tumor six years ago. The 54-year-old Mahnomen resident and mother of four works out daily and limits her red meat intake while prioritizing chicken, fish, fruits, vegetables and grains.

So when a Cologuard test came back positive early last month, she was shook. Beckman follows medical recommendations and screens for colon cancer every year. But with no family history of the disease, no symptoms and excellent health, she never expected to test positive. A colonoscopy at Essentia Health-Fosston confirmed the existence of a precancerous polyp, which was promptly removed. And while Beckman escaped a more serious and scary diagnosis, she knows the outcome could have been worse if she hadn’t been diligent about screenings.

“That saved me from potentially a lot of hurt — it could have turned bad if we hadn’t found it,” says Beckman, a licensed practical nurse at Essentia Health in Fosston. “It’s important to do your yearly exams. I’ve told my story to a couple patients, just to get them to do the Cologuard. They’re like, ‘No, no.’ And then I tell them my story and they’re surprised to learn that I didn’t have any symptoms.”

In 2019, Beckman had a sudden brain bleed. Her husband, Bill, drove her to Essentia Health-Fosston, where she was stabilized. She then was life-flighted to the Essentia hospital in Fargo for emergency brain surgery, spending a month in recovery there before returning to Fosston for physical and occupational therapy. Her occupational therapist asked Beckman what her goal for rehab was.

“I want to be a nurse again,” Beckman said, explaining she had to first get comfortable walking while also working to improve her vision.

The overwhelmingly positive experience with her caregivers prompted a career change. Beckman left her previous employer to join the Essentia team in Fosston.

“That’s why I came to work here,” she says. “I was like, ‘I want to work in a place like that.’ ”

Beckman will continue to do her annual screenings for colon cancer. She’s thankful that her most recent test detected the precancerous polyp so early, allowing for a successful outcome. It also created an advocate for colon cancer screenings. Just get them, Beckman says simply. Prioritize your health and start with a Cologuard test, if necessary, but do something. Because she prioritized her own health, Beckman gets to continue enjoying life with Bill, their four children and three grandkids. Just don’t call her a grandma.

“I’m not a grandma,” she jokes. “I’m a mee-maw because ‘grandma’ sounds too old.”

Colorectal cancer rising among younger adults

Colorectal, or colon, cancer is increasingly affecting younger adults. According to a recent study, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death for U.S. adults under the age of 50.

While the exact cause of early onset colorectal cancer isn’t fully understood, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking, heavy alcohol use, certain diets and other environmental factors have all been associated with the disease. Symptoms can include unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain or cramping, fatigue related to anemia and changes in bowel habits such as diarrhea, constipation or blood in the stool.For individuals at average risk, regular screenings are recommended starting at age 45. Those with a family history of colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease or other risk factors may need to begin earlier. Screening can detect colorectal cancer before symptoms begin, and in some cases — like Beckman’s — prevent it entirely by removing precancerous polyps. When no polyps are found and there is no family history, colonoscopies are typically needed only once every 10 years.

To learn more about screening options or how to prepare for a colonoscopy, visit EssentiaHealth.org or schedule an appointment with your primary care provider.