DNR to fly elk surveys in northwest Minnesota

Public can document elk observations using new elk sightings tool on the DNR website

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will conduct aerial elk surveys in the next few weeks when snow cover and other conditions allow. DNR staff will survey the Kittson County and Grygla elk herds in northwest Minnesota and the border elk herd in both Minnesota and Manitoba.

Aerial survey information helps the DNR monitor elk populations and make decisions about future elk management and harvest regulations.

“We will start our elk surveys after Jan. 1 and when there is a minimum of 8 inches of snow cover,” said Doug Franke, area wildlife supervisor and elk survey coordinator. “Surveys are typically completed within one to two weeks depending on weather conditions.”

DNR pilots will fly fixed-wing aircraft on both sides of the border during daylight hours at an altitude of approximately 200 to 300 feet, with wildlife staff in the aircraft counting the elk from above.

The DNR is also asking for help from people who have recently seen elk in their area.

People can share information using the new elk sightings tool on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/elk/elk-sightings.html) or by calling their local DNR office:

Karlstad area wildlife office, 218-772-1261

Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area, 218-633-7671

Thief River Falls area wildlife office, 218-219-8587

“Thank you to everyone who has reported elk sightings to us,” Franke said. “These reports provide an important supplement to data from our aerial surveys and help us better understand elk movement and distribution in Minnesota.”