DFL CANDIDATE TO WALZ - ELLISON: TELL TRUTH ABOUT FRAUD OR RESIGN

In an unusually blunt letter, David Madgett, DFL candidate for Attorney General, told Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison to "resign their offices if they are unwilling to fully answer the questions raised by the Minnesota Star Tribune (May 17) about state employees being directed and threatened by supervisors to ignore their suspicions of fraud."

"This growing scandal is totally offensive to Minnesotans and will not be tolerated. Our state is being held up to national ridicule and hundreds of thousands are suffering from the punitive Federal Government cuts being made to vital programs including healthcare," declared Madgett.

"We must pursue total honesty and directly ask the Governor: 'Did you give those illegal orders to those supervisors and, if not then who?'"

"Evasiveness is not leadership. I know from my years of service as Captain and Chief of Justice in the Air Force that innocent people are outraged and immediately fight false allegations with the truth. Clearly, that has not been the case here."

Referring to the Star Tribune investigation, Madgett stated, "The most telling piece of evidence is that when Walz and Ellison came into office in 2019, the Legislative Auditor had already reported that the Feeding Our Future program had to date committed 22 violations. And instead of closing the program down and conducting an investigation, our state's Chief Legal Officer and CEO chose to do nothing thereby letting the fraud grow."

"Party loyalty is not a defense. The public elects a Governor and an Attorney General to manage its affairs with the expectation of integrity, competence, and adherence to the highest legal standards," Madgett stated.

Overall, it is estimated that $250 million has been stolen from the Feeding Our Future program and federal officials estimate some $9 billion from the Medicaid fraud.

"Tragically, this is the legacy of Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison and it is rapidly becoming the albatross that may sink the DFL this fall unless the party and all its candidates hold those responsible fully accountable and return government back to the people," concluded Madgett.