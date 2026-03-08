Bemidji Speedway “2026 Hall of Fame Night”

It was Bemidji Speedway Hall of Fame night on Sunday with nine new members added to list of Hall of Fame honorees. This years new members added were Ted Carlson (driver and pit crew member), Jimmy Pierce (driver, crew member and fan), Mike Spaulding (driver), Loren and Jeff Tardy (drivers), Todd McClellan (driver), Dan and Al Sadek Sr. (drivers), and Dennis Peterson (photographer, media writer). All were brought down to Victory Lane and presented beautiful plaques honoring their induction into the Hall of Fame during intermission to cheering and appreciative fans.

On the racing side of the night five clean sweeps were had on the track with two first time winners in 2026 in front a near packed grandstand.

Next Sunday the track will host the second kids night of the summer with free admission for all kids 12 and under. Kids, prepare your boxcar racers for the intermission “boxcar races” on the track. Many giveaways will also be presented with all classes running except the Super stocks. Races start at 5:PM.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature:

14 Wissota Pure Stocks powered on track with Jake Smith on the pole and Kade Leeper to his right. The race was given more incentive with the donation of $250.00 added to the winners purse by local business the “Sugar Shack”.

Smith jumped to the early lead with Leeper and Mason Smith chasing him in very close competition. Following a late caution Jake Smith was challenged by Leeper for the lead with Leeper gaining the advantage. Mason Smith followed and the top two of Leeper and Mason Smith battled to the end. In a final lap attempt, Smith powered up on the inside and came withing a bumper of winning but Leeper held the fast lane and picked up his first feature win of the 2026 season. Mason Smith was second with Alex Berg racing up into third.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature:

The Bemidji Mini Stocks were next on track 14 strong with Hayden Engen and Kaylie Hunter leading the way to the green flag. As the green flag waved Nick McCann charged up from his 2nd row outside starting position into second behind leader Engen and Hunter third. Hunter moved up high in turn two and Weston Ramsrud drove low into third. McCann and Engen had a great race to the finish with Engen holding off the hard charging McCann for his second feature win and a clean sweep. McCann and Ramsrud followed 2nd and 3rd.

Wissota Hornet Feature:

National Point leader Brady Fosso held the pole for the start of the Hornet feature with Chad Reller to his right. Fosso quickly grabbed control of the race early with Logan Delaney racing up into second followed by Bryce Mueller. In a flag to flag race Fosso picked up the win adding to his national point lead. Delaney and Mueller followed to the checkered flag.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature:

Brennan Schmidt and Skyler Smith led the pack of Midwest Modifieds to the green flag waved by flagman Lynn Johnson for the start of the race with Schmidt gaining the advantage over Josh Beaulieu and Hunter Weeks. In a wild sequence of events the Dean Eggebraaten making a rare appearance on the track was on the move from his fourth row starting spot looking to challenge for a top three position. A multi-car spin in turns one and two slowed the action for a restart. The restart was controlled by Schmidt out front with Beaulieu and Weeks still third and Eggebraaten looking to move up. Schmidt has been extremely fast as of late and gained a multi car length lead but the veteran racer Beaulieu kept coming back to challenge the young racer for the lead with side by side racing late in the race. Schmidt won in a close finish with Beaulieu and Weeks trailing. For Schmidt it was his third feature win of the summer and a clean sweep.

Wissota Mod Four Feature:

In what became a highlight race of the night the #99 Mod Four of Brooke Erickson and #26 Lily Knute led the pack of Wissota Mod Fours down the front straight with Erickson moving the lead with Conrad Schwinn and Shannon George close behind. George raced inside down the back straight passing Schwinn for second and looked ahead to Erickson who held a commanding three car length lead. The veteran driver Schwinn quickly regained his second position and son Ashton Schwinn also passed George for third. It was Erickson, Schwinn and Schwinn late in the race. With just a few laps left a series of five cautions brought the field back to Erickson rear bumper for the restarts and each time the young driver held her line and the lead to win her first ever feature win to a roaring crowds approval. Excellent clean racing by all and a treat to watch.

Wissota Super Stocks Feature:

Dalton Carlson and Cameron Labelle led the Wissota Super Stocks to the green flag with Labelle spinning on the first lap sending him tailback to start the race and also sending Matt Sparby to the pits for repairs. With the race returning to green it was Carlson in the lead followed by Brandon Bahr and Nic Lewis. Carlson continued to build on his lead with Bahr and Lewis dueling for second in a close fight for the back up position. The race belonged to Carlson winning his fourth title of the summer at Bemidji and maintaining his point lead. Bahr, Lewis, Labelle and Mike Johnson were the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature:

The final race of Hall of Fame night at Bemidji Speedway was the Wissota Modifieds. Alan Olafson and Jeff Reed led the way with Olafson taking the lead with Davey Mills charging up into second followed by Adam Johnson. The A Mods weaved and diced back and forth in grand fashion looking for openings to move up. Mills moved up on Olafsons bumper looking inside in turns 3-4 and then down the front straight worked his way up along side Olafson and then took the lead in turns 1-2. Mills then quickly left the field trailing behind him to complete his clean sweep of the Modified class and his second feature win of 2026 ending a great night of racing on a beautiful August night….see you next week.