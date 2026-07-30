Author Eric Dregni coming to Fosston

Granlund Lodge #240 of the Sons of Norway will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday evening, August 13th, at 6:30, in the Embassy Community Center in Fosston. After the meeting, everyone is invited to participate in the pie and ice cream social. Members, please bring a pie to share. The program featuring author, Eric Dregni, will begin at approximately 7:30.

Eric Dregni is an American author and an associate professor of English and Journalism at Concordia University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he teaches writing. He has written or co-written travel memoirs and essays about Minnesota, Norway, and Italy, as well as guidebooks and books on popular culture in the American Midwest. Eric has been a guest speaker at Granlund Lodge meetings several times over the past years, highlighting one of his books. This time his book, “Vikings in the Attic” will be featured. Visitors are always welcome to the meeting, lunch and program.

Don’t miss this pie and ice cream social and program on Thursday evening, August 13th, at 6:30, at the Embassy Community Center in Fosston. For questions call Wes or Susie Roland at 435-1230.