MnDOT awards $8 million for safety upgrades at Minnesota airports

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Improvement projects at 39 Minnesota airports recently got clearance for takeoff, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today.

MnDOT will award $8 million collectively for pavement improvement and turf rehabilitation, crack rehabilitation and removal of obstructions on runways and taxiways.

Other projects include planning for stormwater pollution prevention, fuel pump replacements, facilities upgrades and maintenance and security lighting. Funding will support 57 projects overall.

“These projects reflect MnDOT’s ongoing commitment to supporting safe and sustainable aviation,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Minnesota airports act as economic catalysts for all corners of the state, providing crucial transportation hubs to connect people, businesses and emergency services and vital centers for aviation training and job development.”

Since fiscal year 2022, the Aeronautics Capital Grant Fund has supported more than 260 safety projects at airports around Minnesota, part of MnDOT’s work to improve and modernize Minnesota’s transportation infrastructure and help keep travelers safe.

These projects are financed by the State Airports Fund, which is supported primarily through aviation fuel and sales taxes and aircraft property taxes and registration fees.

Visit MnDOT’s Aeronautics Capital Grant Funding Page for more information on the funded airports and projects.

Airports receiving grants