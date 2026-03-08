“ASK A TROOPER”

Question: I have a question on stop signs procedures. Can you go over this? I think it would be good for everyone to be aware as I think some people forget or get confused. Thank you for all you do.

Answer: Yes, I can. That is a great topic and something that can and should be covered.

Stop Signs:

■ Come to a complete stop at stop signs.

■ If there is a marked stop line, stop before the line.

■ If there is a pedestrian crosswalk, stop before entering the crosswalk.

■ Yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, bicyclists and traffic before proceeding.

Obstructed View:

■ If your view of the intersection is obstructed, be prepared to stop again for traffic or pedestrians

in your path.

You must also come to a complete stop:

■ Before entering a road from an alley, private driveway, parking lot or parking ramp. Always stop

before crossing a sidewalk or crosswalk.

■ At an intersection or crosswalk with a traffic signal displaying a red light. Wait until the light turns

green and your path is clear before proceeding.

■ At any intersection or crosswalk, marked or unmarked, where a pedestrian or bicyclist is crossing

the road. Stay stopped until they have passed your lane.

■ At a flashing red traffic light. Treat it as you would a stop sign.

■ At a freeway ramp meter when the light is red.

■ At a railroad crossing with a stop sign.

■ When a flag person or traffic device directs you to stop.

■ At a bridge that has been raised to open a path for boats.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on “X” @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).