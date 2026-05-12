“ASK A TROOPER”

Question: In my community and on my daily commute I encounter two roundabouts each morning, others that I work with will encounter three roundabouts in less than five minutes. Please use your platform to remind drivers how to safely and properly use a roundabout. I see, almost on a daily basis, drivers physically stop their vehicle for other drivers that have not even entered the roundabout. They'll allow multiple vehicles to traverse the roundabout before they even attempt to enter the roundabout. This creates a very dangerous situation as my assumption is that the vehicle will slow to begin entering the roundabout and then safely enter, but when they slam on their brakes, it then causes me the need to adjust and brake abruptly, even when slowing to 20mph or whatever the posted speed limit is. To cite Minnesota's own website... "Yield to vehicles already in the roundabout." Roundabouts are meant to keep the flow of traffic moving at a safe constant speed, not disrupt the flow with drivers stopping. If possible, please be clear about what is considered safe driving in a roundabout and what is not.

Answer: This is always a good topic for conversation and a reminder. To start with how do roundabouts work? Due to the curvature of the roundabout entry, drivers slow and check traffic coming from the left. A raised center prevents drivers from watching other traffic and only being concerned with yielding to traffic already in the circle. This prevents the intersection from "locking up," which could happen if the traffic in the roundabout had to stop for entering traffic. Pavement markings, curves at entry points, and raised islands direct traffic into a one-way counter-clockwise flow around the center island. The radius of the roundabout and the angles of entry slow the speed of all vehicles to around 15-25 mph.

For Drivers:

Slow down when approaching a roundabout. For multi-lane roundabouts, get into the appropriate lane.

Yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk when entering and exiting the roundabout. It’s the law.

Yield to vehicles already in the roundabout. Merge into the traffic flow when it is safe.

Continue through the roundabout until you reach your exit. Do not stop or pass in a roundabout.

Exit the roundabout immediately if an emergency vehicle approaches and then pull over. Do not stop in the roundabout.

Give large trucks extra space in a roundabout. Large trucks may straddle both lanes while driving through a multi-lane roundabout or use the truck apron on the center island if needed.

For Pedestrians:

Cross only at crosswalks and always stay on the designated walkways.

Never cross to the central island.

Cross the roundabout one approach at a time. Use the median island as a halfway point where you can check for approaching traffic.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on “X” @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).