Services for Alice Gulbranson

Alice Carol (Cain) Gulbranson, age 70, from St. Paul, MN, passed away at home on February, 13, 2020, after a 2 1/2 year battle with NSC (non-smoking) lung cancer. She was surrounded by family as she peacefully slipped away.

Alice was born November 19, 1949 in Miller, South Dakota to Charles and Margaret (Nielson) Cain.

Alice grew up in rural Buffalo County where she graduated from Gann Valley High School. She attended Northern State College in Aberdeen and after continued her education at the Cosmetology program at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, SD.

After, completing the Cosmetology program, Alice moved to the Twin Cities. Where she first worked at Joel’s Salon, before opening Alice's Hair Shop in her home in 1979. From 1995 to 2015, Alice also operated an in-home daycare and worked more than ten years for Sam's Club.

While living in Minnesota, she met and married her best friend, Gary Gulbranson, on September 25, 1973. Alice’s death ended the partnership of more than 46 years, with her husband and loving caregiver. They had two daughters; Heidi and Andrea, who also helped with their mother’s care. Along with the emotional support of their family dog, Odie.

She was a caring and loving person, who would've gladly gave the shirt off her back to a friend in need. She will be missed by many and loved always.

In accordance with Alice's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.