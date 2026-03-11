Sheriff Tadman is happy to announce The Polk County Sheriff’s Office just received their new K9. Polk County was blessed with a wonderful donation of K9 Bo from Mark “Mac” McDonough. Bo is a 14-month-old German Shepard from Germany. K9 Bo’s handler is Deputy Titan Engen. Deputy Engen and K9 Bo will be training at the McDonough K-9 School.

Deputy Titan and K9 Bo will be trained in handler protection, building searches, evidence searches, tracking for suspects and or lost persons, suspect apprehension, and narcotics detection.

We are continuing to raise donations as the training and equipment is costly. Thank you all who have donated to such a great cause.

We will keep you updated as Deputy Engen and K9 Bo progress through training.